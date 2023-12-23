NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even the tiniest patients at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown are spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season.

NICU Registered Nurses Kim Meek and Olivia Sizemore are continuing a sweet tradition by handcrafting little sweaters for the newborns.

Courtesy: Ascension St. Thomas Midtown

According to the hospital, the nurses were joined by team members and community contributors, to add a special touch by pairing the adorable snug sweaters with Christmas hats.

In a release, Ascension St. Thomas Midtown said the festive outfits created a warm atmosphere where every baby felt the embrace of the season.

This marks the sixth year of this tradition, which aims to spread holiday cheer to the families and newborns nestled in the NICU.