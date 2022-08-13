NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week marks 9 years since major flash flooding hit areas of northern Nashville in 2013.

The National Weather Service said the flash flood struck in the early morning hours of August 8. Rainfall totals ranged from two inches to eight inches in some areas.

NWS said more than a 100 homes and business were damaged, and Nashville OEM responded to more than 200 calls for help from residents. Dozens of water rescues took place across the city, including I-24 and Briley Parkway.

Here’s a look back at some of the images News 2 captured of that harrowing day.

That same storm system caused major flash flooding in northern parts of Wilson County, with the worst of it in Mount Juliet, according to the NWS.