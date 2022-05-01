NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Today marks 12 years since the catastrophic 2010 flood that impacted Nashville and surrounding communities.

Up to 16-inches of rain deluged Middle Tennessee in just two days, causing billions of dollars in damage and leaving 18 people dead. The area down the Harpeth River was one of the hardest hit with waters rising up to 21 feet.

Cars stacked along Antioch Pike after floodwaters receded (Courtesy: Brittney Baird)

(Courtesy: TDOT)

Flooded trailer park along Antioch Pike (Courtesy: Brittney Baird)

Antioch Pike at Blue Hole Road (Courtesy: Brittney Baird)

The water line on a mattress store at Blue Hole Road and Antioch Pike (Courtesy: Brittney Baird)

The flood resulted in businesses closing down, houses floating alongside rivers and many left devastated by Mother Natures’ impact on that fateful day of May 1, 2010.

Tennessee saw the most deaths in 2021 from flooding in the state since records began being kept for flooding deaths in 1996. In 2021, the catastrophic flood in Waverly claimed the lives of 20 people and damaged up to 509 homes.