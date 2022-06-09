NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new phone scam is making its way around the Nashville area.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Fraud and Sex Crimes detectives, the scam sees Nashvillians called by someone claiming to be from the department warning them they’ll be placed on the sex offender registry unless they pay the caller money.

The caller uses an actual Metro officer’s name, according to police. The calls use spoofing technology to appear as if they come from a legitimate Metro Police phone number.

Metro reminded Nashvillians that the department will never call anyone to solicit money for any reason. The public is urged to be cautious when giving out personal information to someone who is not a confirmed and trusted source.

“Think before you send money out of fear,” Metro police said.

For any questions or concerns relating to the scam, contact the MNPD Fraud Unit at 615-862-7594.