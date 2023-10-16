NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pete Davidson announced he’s coming to Music City just days after making his return to Saturday Night Live.

The former SNL cast member, who’s original videos on the show garnered millions of views, made his return to host the 49th season premiere.

Since starring in the late-night show, Davidson has went on to star in films such as “The King of Staten Island,” “Big Time Adolescence,” and is currently the star of Peacock’s comedy “Bupkis.”

Davidson will perform will perform at Ryman Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to the Ryman, tickets will range between $54.50 to $94.50. For more information, click here.