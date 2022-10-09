NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was brought to the hospital following a weekend shooting, according to Metro police.

The incident happened on Old Hickory Boulevard a little after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro officers stayed on the scene to investigate.

Authorities have not shared any information about a suspect or the condition of the victim at this time.