NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was brought to the hospital following a weekend shooting, according to Metro police.
The incident happened on Old Hickory Boulevard a little after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Metro officers stayed on the scene to investigate.
Authorities have not shared any information about a suspect or the condition of the victim at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.