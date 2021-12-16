NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Nashville Fire Department are looking for a person of interest who was captured on video apparently setting a home on fire Thursday morning.

Investigators say at around 5 a.m. dispatchers received a call of neighbors hearing a loud noise and seeing fire. Crews were then dispatched to the 4300 block of Albion Street to investigate.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the front porch of a home and spreading into the home. Two adults and four children were inside the home at the time of the fire, but managed to get out safely. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and saved the back portion of the home, while the front half of the home sustained heavy damage.

Investigators say a nearby business had security cameras recording at the time of the fire. While reviewing the footage, a person was seen on video walking around the business prior to the fire. Investigators do not know the identity of the person and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

(Source: Nashville Fire Department)

Anyone with information should call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day and callers can remain anonymous.

Cash awards up to $5,000 are available for information leading to an arrest or conviction.