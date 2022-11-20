NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting downtown early Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 about the incident in the 100 block of North 7th Street.

Officials said at least one victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The scene of the incident has since been cleared.

Police have yet to provide an update about possible motives or suspects in this shooting investigation.