NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting downtown early Sunday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 about the incident in the 100 block of North 7th Street.
Officials said at least one victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The scene of the incident has since been cleared.
Police have yet to provide an update about possible motives or suspects in this shooting investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.