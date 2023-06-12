NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was seriously injured after they were trapped inside a garbage truck in Madison Monday morning.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a parking lot near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard West just before 7 a.m.

NFD reported a person was trapped inside a dumpster and crews worked to free them. News 2 crews arrived and saw no dumpster but witnesses provided images of the person being rescued from a garbage truck.

The victim was awake and communicating with crews throughout the extraction process, according to NFD.

The person was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center were health care workers were on trauma alert for the patient.

No additional information was immediately released.