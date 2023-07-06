NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are trying to identify a gunman who in the past week has reportedly robbed three—and possibly more—convenience stores.

Police are looking for the man pictured in connection with a string of armed robberies across Middle Tennessee. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the first robbery happened at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the Mapco at 2101 Murfreesboro Pike. The gunman then reportedly targeted another Mapco gas station at 3043 Nolensville Pike around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

A third robbery was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at the Kwik Sak at 1451 Donelson Pike.

In each case, police said the suspect brought an item to the register to purchase before demanding cash at gunpoint.

The suspect appears to be a short, Hispanic man with a thin build and thin mustache, authorities reported. In all three robberies he was seen wearing a baseball cap with the word “Woof” on the front.

Metro police said he is also a potential suspect in similar robberies in La Vergne.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, a young Hispanic man wearing a cap that said “Woof” on the front also came into a 7-Eleven on Fergus Road around 2:15 a.m. on July 4 and stole cash from the register while holding the clerks at gunpoint.

Police are looking for the man pictured in connection with a July 2 armed robbery in Murfreesboro. (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The Murfreesboro Police Department also reported a similar armed robbery July 2 at the Florence Station BP on Northwest Broad Street. In that case, police said the gunman, who was wearing similar clothes, stole “hundreds of dollars” from the business.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding the alleged armed robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.