NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arrest was made on Monday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Madison earlier this year.

On March 16, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed at a Mapco located at 401 Myatt Drive. Police released surveillance photos after the shooting as part of the investigation.

Two weeks later, on March 29, police documents show Caylin Stewart, 19, went to the MNPD East Precinct after seeing herself in photos on the news, relating to that investigation.

Police released surveillance video of a person of interest following the deadly shooting in Madison. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When asked about the homicide, MNPD said Stewart told detectives she was driving for Door Dash and was kidnapped by the shooter.

However, Metro police said several claims that Stewart made did not add up. Police said she never logged into Door Dash that night, based on their records, and gave officials the wrong phone number and address, among other claims she alleged.

Stewart was charged with felony false report.