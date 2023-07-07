NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the second time this week, a shooting victim has been discovered at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department dispatch, a shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dellway Villa Road.

Officers at the scene told News 2 a person was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot one time.

Authorities said they are not sure if the individual was shot at Fallbrook Apartments or if they were brought there after being shot somewhere else.

This news comes after a Fourth of July shooting at Fallbrook Apartments resulted in the death of 16-year-old Etabo Malanda. Investigators are reportedly searching for suspects in both incidents.

No additional information has been released about Friday night’s shooting.