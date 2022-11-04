NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Nashville after a shooting victim died at the hospital Friday.

Metro Police confirmed with News 2 they received an emergency call from TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center about a shooting around noon on Friday, Nov. 4.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police said a male with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Southern Hills alive, but he later died.

According to officials, detectives are currently searching for a crime scene.

No additional information has been released about this incident.