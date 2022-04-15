The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could, were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living?

To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Bowling Green, KY

– Started a new job in Nashville from Bowling Green in Q1 2021: 156

— #4 most common destination from Bowling Green

– Started a new job in Bowling Green from Nashville in Q1 2021: 222

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 66 to Bowling Green

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Nashville from Washington in Q1 2021: 171

— #40 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Nashville in Q1 2021: 117

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 54 to Nashville

#18. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

– Started a new job in Nashville from Louisville/Jefferson County in Q1 2021: 173

— #12 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County

– Started a new job in Louisville/Jefferson County from Nashville in Q1 2021: 180

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Louisville/Jefferson County

#17. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

– Started a new job in Nashville from Birmingham in Q1 2021: 178

— #15 most common destination from Birmingham

– Started a new job in Birmingham from Nashville in Q1 2021: 150

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 28 to Nashville

#16. Morristown, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville from Morristown in Q1 2021: 190

— #4 most common destination from Morristown

– Started a new job in Morristown from Nashville in Q1 2021: 212

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 22 to Morristown

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Nashville from Miami in Q1 2021: 209

— #33 most common destination from Miami

– Started a new job in Miami from Nashville in Q1 2021: 193

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to Nashville

#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Nashville from Dallas in Q1 2021: 261

— #44 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Nashville in Q1 2021: 303

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 42 to Dallas

#13. Non-metropolitan area(s), KY

– Started a new job in Nashville from Non in Q1 2021: 295

— #8 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Nashville in Q1 2021: 382

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 87 to Non

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Nashville from New York in Q1 2021: 296

— #48 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Nashville in Q1 2021: 158

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 138 to Nashville

#11. Cleveland, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville from Cleveland in Q1 2021: 296

— #4 most common destination from Cleveland

– Started a new job in Cleveland from Nashville in Q1 2021: 281

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Nashville

#10. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

– Started a new job in Nashville from Kingsport in Q1 2021: 301

— #6 most common destination from Kingsport

– Started a new job in Kingsport from Nashville in Q1 2021: 300

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Nashville

#9. Johnson City, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville from Johnson City in Q1 2021: 302

— #4 most common destination from Johnson City

– Started a new job in Johnson City from Nashville in Q1 2021: 317

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Johnson City

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Nashville from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 406

— #48 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Nashville in Q1 2021: 119

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 287 to Nashville

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Nashville from Chicago in Q1 2021: 410

— #43 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Nashville in Q1 2021: 191

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 219 to Nashville

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Nashville from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 473

— #20 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from Nashville in Q1 2021: 522

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 49 to Atlanta

#5. Jackson, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville from Jackson in Q1 2021: 623

— #3 most common destination from Jackson

– Started a new job in Jackson from Nashville in Q1 2021: 551

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 72 to Nashville

#4. Clarksville, TN-KY

– Started a new job in Nashville from Clarksville in Q1 2021: 1,096

— #2 most common destination from Clarksville

– Started a new job in Clarksville from Nashville in Q1 2021: 1,184

— 6.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 88 to Clarksville

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. READ MORE on Nashville 2022 →

#3. Chattanooga, TN-GA

– Started a new job in Nashville from Chattanooga in Q1 2021: 1,520

— #2 most common destination from Chattanooga

– Started a new job in Chattanooga from Nashville in Q1 2021: 1,639

— 8.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 119 to Chattanooga

#2. Knoxville, TN

– Started a new job in Nashville from Knoxville in Q1 2021: 2,184

— #2 most common destination from Knoxville

– Started a new job in Knoxville from Nashville in Q1 2021: 2,430

— 12.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 246 to Knoxville

#1. Non-metropolitan area(s), TN

– Started a new job in Nashville from Non in Q1 2021: 3,696

— #2 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Nashville in Q1 2021: 3,720

— 19.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 24 to Non