NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries following a crash that occurred on West End Avenue early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West End Avenue and 17th Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. to respond to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

According to Metro police, a pedestrian was crossing the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle. Officials say after the crash, the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police in the investigation.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers at the scene said major impact could be seen on the hood of the vehicle following the crash.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

At this time, officers say the driver does not appear to be at fault in the crash. The pedestrian’s condition remains unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately released.