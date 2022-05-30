NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Nolensville Pike late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Nolensville Pike in Nashville at 8:16 p.m. in response to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. According to Metro police, a male pedestrian was standing in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by a car.

Officials say the driver immediately stopped after the crash and has been cooperating with authorities. No criminal charges are being filed against the driver at this time.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately released.