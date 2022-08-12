NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street near downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Second Avenue.

Metro police reported the man was hit by a woman driving toward downtown Nashville who clipped him with the passenger side of her car.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Authorities said there were no signs of impairment by the driver.

No additional information was immediately released.