NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An unidentified pedestrian has died after he was run over by a tractor-trailer after he allegedly fell asleep on the tractor’s axles early Saturday morning. 

Metro police said the tractor-trailer was parked along a curb behind the Shell gas station and travel center located at 601 Fesslers Lane on Saturday, Aug. 19.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The 36-year-old driver told officers that he came out to the truck and checked the area around 4 a.m. and didn’t see anything unusual. 

However, the driver told officers that he felt a bump as he pulled forward. That’s when the truck driver discovered the victim. Authorities reported that the man was apparently sleeping between the 2nd and 3rd axles of the tractor.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

According to Metro police, the victim is described as a white man. Efforts are underway to identify the victim through his fingerprints. 

The truck driver is not expected to face any charges, said police. No other information was immediately released. 