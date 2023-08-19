NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An unidentified pedestrian has died after he was run over by a tractor-trailer after he allegedly fell asleep on the tractor’s axles early Saturday morning.

Metro police said the tractor-trailer was parked along a curb behind the Shell gas station and travel center located at 601 Fesslers Lane on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The 36-year-old driver told officers that he came out to the truck and checked the area around 4 a.m. and didn’t see anything unusual.

However, the driver told officers that he felt a bump as he pulled forward. That’s when the truck driver discovered the victim. Authorities reported that the man was apparently sleeping between the 2nd and 3rd axles of the tractor.

According to Metro police, the victim is described as a white man. Efforts are underway to identify the victim through his fingerprints.

The truck driver is not expected to face any charges, said police. No other information was immediately released.