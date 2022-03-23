NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Antioch early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hobson Pike and Hamilton Church Road near Antioch High School. Officers told a News 2 crew on the scene that a pedestrian was hit and the vehicle responsible fled from the scene.
Drivers are encouraged to use Mount View Road as an alternate route until the scene is cleared.
The suspect vehicle is described to be a 4-door dark-colored sedan with windshield damage, according to Metro police.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.