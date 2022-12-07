NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that took place in Nashville Tuesday evening.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Oakwood Avenue and Slaydon Drive, killing a Nashville pedestrian, 35-year-old Cierra Burrage.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said a red or burgundy SUV, believed to be a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, was heading south on Oakwood Avenue at a high rate of speed before the collision.

Another motorist was reportedly in front of the SUV when they slowed to turn right onto Slaydon Drive and the SUV moved into the northbound lane.

Officials said Burrage was crossing Oakwood Avenue, adding that they believe she was in the crosswalk when she was hit by the SUV.

If you have any information about this deadly crash or the suspect vehicle — which, according to police, should have front end damage, including a missing grill — you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.