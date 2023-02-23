NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

It happened in the northbound lanes near Duling Avenue in Madison Wednesday evening.

Metro police say the investigation has revealed the 61-year-old pedestrian was in the left turn lane when he was hit by a white sedan.

The impact of the crash knocked the man into the oncoming lanes where he was then hit by a Nissan Versa.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.

Police say the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene, but the driver of the white sedan drove away before officers could arrive.

The sedan is said to have front-end damage and a busted headlight.

If you have information about the car or driver involved in the crash, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.