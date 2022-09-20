NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 44-year-old Old Hickory man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Elm Hill Pike Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Arlington Avenue.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police identified the victim as Michael Jason Brown. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Investigators believe Brown was attempting to cross Elm Hill Pike near the railroad tracks when he was struck by the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east.

The driver of the Tahoe, Andreal Brooks, 43, of Goodlettsville, told investigators he was unable to avoid the crash.

Metro police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement in the crash. Brooks was charged with driving on a suspended license and for not possessing insurance.

No additional information was released.