NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in South Nashville Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.
Metro police reported the male pedestrian was hit and the driver remained at the scene.
The roadway is closed in both directions.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.