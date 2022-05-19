NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian has died following a crash that happened May 13 on Harding Place.

Metro police say 44-year-old Romeo Lucas Torrez Perez, 44, was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban in the 400 block of Harding Place while in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the Suburban reportedly hit the brakes and tried to avoid hitting Torrez.

The nearest crosswalk was about 800 feet away at the intersection on Nolensville Pike.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene at the driver and passenger of the Suburban were not injured.

Torrez was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died Wednesday.