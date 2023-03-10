NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was hit by a driver who then took off without stopping Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of West Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police said a pedestrian was hit in the intersection, and the driver who hit him left the scene of the crash.

It is not known how badly the victim was hurt. No vehicle or driver description has been released by Metro police.