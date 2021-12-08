NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released the identity of the Nashville woman who was killed in a hit-and-run on Trinity Lane, near Hampton Street, Monday night.

Police say Millicent Jeanelle Manning, 29, was walking in the eastbound lanes of Trinity Lane outside of a crosswalk when a car hit her. Manning was then hit by another vehicle.

Neither driver stopped at the scene.

Manning was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

After the preliminary investigation, police say the first vehicle that hit Manning was a dark-colored 1999-2004 Ford Mustang. The second vehicle is still unknown.

Both vehicles fled toward Dickerson Pike on W. Trinity Lane around 8 p.m.

Anyone with information about the involved vehicles is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.