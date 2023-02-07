NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a pedestrian who was walking on the interstate has died after they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the I-24/I-40W split near the Silliman Evans Bridge.

According to Metro police, the pedestrian walked out onto Interstate 24 and was struck by a pickup truck. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police in the investigation.

The eastbound exit ramp near Exit 50B toward 2nd and 4th Avenues remain closed at this time. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

No other information was immediately released.