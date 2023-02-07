NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a pedestrian who was walking on the interstate has died after they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the I-24/I-40W split near the Silliman Evans Bridge.
According to Metro police, the pedestrian walked out onto Interstate 24 and was struck by a pickup truck. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police in the investigation.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The eastbound exit ramp near Exit 50B toward 2nd and 4th Avenues remain closed at this time. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.