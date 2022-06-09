NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit and killed Wednesday night on Interstate 24 westbound after he reportedly ran out into the roadway.

Metro police say the crash happened at 8:50 p.m. on I-24 West near the I-40 split.

The preliminary investigation shows a Nissan Maxima, driven by 24-year-old Tomasina Dixon, was traveling westbound on I-40 approaching the I-40/I-24 split. As Dixon took the I-24 West split, she was in the left lane of travel. She told police she saw a man standing in the gore area when he suddenly darted into her lane of travel.

Dixon said she did not have time to stop before hitting the pedestrian, who was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

However, Dixon did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance at the time of the crash.

The Medical Examiner is working to positively identify the pedestrian.