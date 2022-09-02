NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Madison early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Nesbitt Lane off Gallatin Pike.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.