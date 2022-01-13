NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was struck and killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

The male victim was struck around 4:30 a.m. on Demonbreun Street near the Interstate 40 overpass at 13th Avenue South.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The driver who hit the man remained at the scene following the crash. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Demonbreun Street is closed in the immediate area while crash investigators process the scene. It is not known when it will reopen to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.