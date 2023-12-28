NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A walker is in the hospital after being struck by a car Thursday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on Hermitage Avenue near Lindsley Avenue.

The walker reportedly stepped out in front of a car that was traveling about 30 miles per hour. The identity of the walker has not yet been released by officials.

Police said the road is shut down as officers gather more evidence.

Authorities told News 2 one person was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. No further information was released.