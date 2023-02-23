NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man lost his life after being struck by a car while crossing Gallatin Pike South Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened near Berkley Drive at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the pedestrian — identified by authorities as 68-year-old David A. Kelley — entered the continuous left turn lane on Gallatin Pike, continued into a northbound travel lane, and was hit by a northbound 2013 Kia Forte.

Officials said Kelley was brought to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

According to police, the Kia driver showed no signs of impairment.

No additional information has been released about this incident.