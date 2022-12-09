NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are investigating the death of a man who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash along Charlotte Pike last week.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the pedestrian, who was in the roadway for unknown reasons, was hit by a vehicle in the 5100 block of Charlotte Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Then, on Thursday, Dec. 8, the pedestrian — identified by officials as 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels — died from his injuries.

According to police, there were no witnesses at the scene and no evidence identifying the vehicle involved in the crash.

If you have any information about this deadly crash, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.