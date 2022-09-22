NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 71-year-old man has died after he was hit by an SUV in Green Hills Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Woodmont Boulevard and Golf Club Lane.

Metro police reported Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was walking on the south side of Woodmont Boulevard when he stepped into the roadway and was struck by a Toyota Rav 4 driven by a 21-year-old Franklin woman.

Mayor was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver immediately stopped after the crash, according to Metro police. No charges are expected to be filed.

Metro police noted there is no sidewalk on either side of the roadway, only a small shoulder of grass on the south side.