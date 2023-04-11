NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian died Tuesday and another remains critically injured after an April 5 hit-and-run crash on West End Avenue.

Metro police said the crash happened near West End Avenue and 28th Avenue North. A gray vehicle was reportedly traveling east on West End Avenue and turned left into the alleyway near the McDonald’s at a high rate of speed when it hit 28-year-old Matthew Bennett of Louisiana, who was in the crosswalk.

The vehicle continued off the roadway and hit 55-year-old Mark Dodd of Nashville. Witnesses told police the vehicle briefly stopped in the alleyway, but fled northbound, according to investigators.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said both Bennett and Dodd were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Dodd later died.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.