NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian lost his life Saturday evening following a hit-and-run in South Nashville.

Metro Nashville Dispatch said the incident was reported as a crash with injuries at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Lincoln Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Officers at the scene told News 2 that a male pedestrian was walking across the street when he was hit by a vehicle, which sent him flying back toward the sidewalk.

According to police, the vehicle — described as a light-colored SUV — drove away from the scene.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. There is no word on his identity at this time.

No additional details have been released about this fatal incident.