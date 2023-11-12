NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed along Interstate 24 early Sunday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the pedestrian — identified as 35-year-old Deubelic Velaquez-Velaquez — was hit several times around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 in the travel lanes of I-24 East between the Harding Place exit and the Haywood Lane exit.

Officials said Velaquez-Velaquez died at the scene, but it’s unclear which vehicle initially struck him.

Police said the driver of a Toyota RAV4, who believed he hit Velaquez-Velaquez after seeing the driver in front of him try to swerve, stayed at the scene. However, the driver in front of him reportedly left the scene.

According to authorities, the medical examiner’s office will conduct toxicology testing to determine whether impairment was a factor in the incident.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Velaquez-Velaquez’s death.