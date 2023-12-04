NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a string of pedestrian deaths. Over the weekend, three pedestrians were hit and killed in Davidson County; one incident happened on Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard, another on East Thompson Lane, and the latest involved a man struck while crossing Nolensville Pike.

Even on four-lane roads, when it comes to safety, it is often a two-way street. At least that is how safety experts with AAA explain pedestrian safety.

“We want drivers to be aware of pedestrians,” explained AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper. “But we also want pedestrians to walk safely.”

According to state data for this year through the end of November, there have been 122 pedestrian-involved crashes in Davidson County, and 35 pedestrians have died as a result.

“A trend that we noticed is a trend in increasing pedestrian fatalities,” Cooper said, as she explained how AAA works with local law enforcement when it comes to road safety.

The trend they are seeing is slightly behind 2022 through the end of November, when there were 134 pedestrian crashes, killing 42 people. A common factor in recent deadly crashes has been pedestrians not using designated crosswalks.

“We obviously have seen the number of fatalities, but we were curious what the average Tennessean was seeing on the roadways, how often were they walking. Is this something that Tennesseans are even aware of in their own community?” Cooper questioned.

She went on to explain those questions framed a survey to Tennesseans.

The questions came before a deadly weekend in Nashville. In the span of two days, three pedestrians were hit and killed. The latest happened on Sunday night, on Nolensville Pike near McClain Avenue.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2011 white Dodge Challenger with black stripes hit a man who was running across the roadway. The car then fled the scene.

“It was going at least over 85-90 miles an hour; it hit a pedestrian right on the left side of its car. Hit-and-run, didn’t even bother to stop, he didn’t even slam his breaks or anything,” described Izabella Von Hopffgarten, who witnessed the crash on Nolensville Pike. “It was horrible. I’ve seen a couple of accidents on this road before. I, myself, have gotten into a couple on this road, Nolensville, but so many people drive so fast down here and I was just thinking, how could someone not stop?”

On Monday, AAA released a new report showing there are six types of drivers who have risky driving behaviors. The most common behaviors seen are speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

“Pedestrians are a pretty vulnerable road user group. If you think about a vehicle, you know you have your seatbelt, you have your airbags, you have all of these different protections that a pedestrian simply does not have,” said Cooper.

Part of the report revealed nearly one-in-three Tennesseans reported witnessing a vehicle almost hit a pedestrian in the past 12 months. The report also found that one-in-five Tennesseans said they have almost been hit themselves while walking in residential or downtown areas.

“These are not great statistics; it really does show that there’s more work to be done,” Cooper said.

Safety practices for pedestrians from AAA include:

BE VISIBLE: Wear lightly colored or reflective clothing at night, stay in well-lit areas, especially when crossing the street, and make eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you before crossing in front of them

Wear lightly colored or reflective clothing at night, stay in well-lit areas, especially when crossing the street, and make eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you before crossing in front of them STAY ALERT-AVOID DISTRACTIONS: Put your phone down because it can distract you from paying attention while walking, don’t wear headphones because your ears can tell you a lot about what is happening around you

Put your phone down because it can distract you from paying attention while walking, don’t wear headphones because your ears can tell you a lot about what is happening around you FOLLOW THE RULES: Know all the traffic rules and signs, never assume a driver will give you the right of way

Know all the traffic rules and signs, never assume a driver will give you the right of way WALK IN SAFE PLACES: Use crosswalks when crossing the street, if a crosswalk isn’t available be sure to find the most well-lit spot on the road to cross

Use crosswalks when crossing the street, if a crosswalk isn’t available be sure to find the most well-lit spot on the road to cross AVOID ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION: According to AAA, almost half of all traffic crashes resulting in pedestrian casualties involve alcohol consumption. “34 percent of that total was on the part of the pedestrian.”

Metro police believe the suspect’s vehicle involved in the Nolensville Pike crash is a 2011 white Dodge Challenger that has heavy front-end damage.

If you have any information on the crash, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.