NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Nashville high school is celebrating a big win after its football team was crowned state champions this weekend.

The mighty Pearl-Cohn Firebirds faced Upperman High School at Finley Stadium for the 2023 TSSAA Class 4A State Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2.

This game was personal for the Firebirds. In 2022, the Nashville team made it to the championships, but came four points shy to the trophy, losing to Anderson County High School in a 34-30 nail biting game.

However, the Firebirds brought the heat this weekend beating Upperman 36-27 for the Class 4A State Championship.

According to Metro Nashville Public Schools, the Firebirds are the first football team in the school system to win the BlueCross Bowl since 2008.

Head coach Tony Brunetti told News 2 that the win was all thanks to a big team effort.

“I think it started last January with the weight room everyday, commitment and a consistent key was running track to get faster,” said coach Brunetti. “During off season they’re doing all the training that we ask them to do, and being here every day. I think we average about 170 kids all summer long from freshmen to the old kids, and that’s how you win.”

The champions returned to Music City Saturday evening celebrating their win in grand fashion with a parade at the high school surrounded by family, fans and peers.