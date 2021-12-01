Patron identified in Whiskey Row homicide investigation as victim’s family pleads for charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grieving mother is pleading for charges in her son’s homicide case as new details are released.

Dallas “DJ” Barrett died at a downtown bar after being held down by security, and now police are saying a patron held him down as well. Barrett, 22, died from asphyxiation after an altercation with security staff on the roof of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar on Broadway in August.

“Every one of them should be held accountable,” stated DJ’s mother Tammy Barrett.

In the latest development in the investigation, Metro police have identified a patron of the bar wanted for questioning that is believed to have held down DJ’s legs. However, police tell News 2 they have not yet had the opportunity to speak with the man.

“I’ve always said that that person needs to be charged also,” Tammy explained.

The heartbroken mother has seen the video of the night her son was killed and heard from witnesses that others helped in holding her son down as he fought to breathe.

“I just don’t quite understand how he could, in good conscious, not come forward unless he’s afraid that he’s going to be charged or something,” Tammy said.

Tammy believes the man needs to be held accountable for his actions as her son fought to get up.

“I don’t know to what level, but I do know he was a participant and my son was being held down, and he helped to assist in holding him down,” she said.

There haven’t been any charges filed in her son’s homicide case that now sits in the hands of the District Attorney General.

“I’m disappointed that no charges have been brought up. We are coming up on 16 weeks of his murder and we still don’t have any satisfaction to know that there has been some type of charges brought against these people,” Tammy said.

She says District Attorney General Glenn Funk has had the case for nearly two weeks and she has asked to speak with him. News 2 reached out to DA’s office for an update. They said the case “is actively being reviewed by our office. “