NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman could be the reason a man in a wheelchair who was trapped inside a burning duplex last week is alive today.

What started as a normal Thursday for Ali Moss, quickly turned upside down.

As she was leaving the gym, driving down Clifton Avenue, she looked over and noticed a woman crying for help. Quickly stopping to help, the woman told Moss her husband was trapped inside the home as smoke was pouring out from every angle.

Moss said she didn’t waste any time, she just rushed inside the burning home.

Once inside, Moss said everything made sense when she realized the man had both of his legs amputated.

“I was very shocked,” Moss said. “I thought I was pulling over to help this lady call 911 and be with her while she’s very emotional and scared. I didn’t think we were going to go up and see someone who couldn’t walk out of the house by himself,” explained Moss.

Moss said she believes she was at the right place at the right time.

“I was just very thankful,” recalled Moss. “It really just puts life into perspective. Which I feel a lot of us everyday, go through the motions, and get kind of carried away with work and life, and don’t really think everyday our life could be over.”

Moss went back into the burning home multiple times to help the man get his wheelchair, clothes and important documents.

Residents from both sides of the duplex were able to exit the home safely and the American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced families.