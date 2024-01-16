NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ground stops at Nashville International Airport (BNA) Monday and Tuesday caused major travel headaches for passengers, including several who said they sat on the tarmac for hours after their flight landed.

Amanda O’Connell spent more than 12 hours traveling from Maui to visit family in Nashville. She recalled delays for her connecting flight in Denver before spending roughly four hours on the tarmac with her 1-year-old daughter once her United Airlines flight landed at BNA.

“I’m not going to lie, at one point I thought, ‘Should I fake chest pain to get off this plane? Should I pull the emergency exit?’” O’Connell said.

She said the pilot told passengers planes getting de-iced at the gate were preventing their plane from pulling in. O’Connell reported seeing several planes that appeared to board and depart while she and her fellow passengers sat on the tarmac. As time went on, she grew concerned about being able to feed her daughter.

“It was my worst nightmare. Yes, my daughter was so ready to get off the plane; there was so much anxiety,” O’Connell said. “Even if we had to walk or a van came and picked us up, something, allow us off the plane; 30 minutes, an hour I understand things happen, but four hours…that’s not okay.”

United Airlines told News 2 the ground stop was issued after that flight landed and waivers were in place for passengers traveling to, from, or through Nashville. They said weather conditions continued to impact flights and their team would work with airports to help best serve customers. They urged passengers use their Agent on Demand tool to navigate any issues.

Franklin resident Anne Simmons also said she was stuck on the tarmac Monday evening for more than eight hours on her American Airlines flight arriving from Arlington, Virginia.

“We’ve heard from the pilots that other planes aren’t as calm. I don’t know what’s going on there, but I think that we’ve all been calm, so I’m just more hungry than anything,” she told News 2.

In addition to American and United, Southwest Airlines was not immune as one of their flights was delayed from pushing away from the gate on Monday. Southwest said de-icing challenges and ramp congestion contributed to the delay, but the plane remained at the gate with its door open, and crew members offered updates and refreshments.

Once O’Connell was able to get off the plane, she said baggage was delayed. She returned to the airport Tuesday morning to learn her daughter’s car seat had been lost. She said United Airlines refund her flight and baggage fees, however, she’s now nervous about having to fly home next month.

“If they’re not equipped to have flights go out, cancel flights. I understand that people have to get home to their families, but holding people hostage on a plane with no resources is absolutely not okay,” O’Connell said.

BNA told News 2 a shortage in aircraft de-icing supplies and staffing of some airlines contributed to gates getting backed up.

Southwest Airlines said it was preparing for yet another winter storm, and customers needing assistance could visit their website. They shared a statement to News 2, which reads in part:

“All this planning is through a Safety-first lens as we work to protect our vast network where we operate as the largest carrier in 23 of the top 50 U.S. travel markets. Our Crew, Aircraft, and Fleet networks are balanced and fully functioning, and our operation clearly is benefiting from our concerted efforts to strengthen our resiliency for winter operations. As the storm Heather moves East and the cold air behind it begins to moderate, we anticipate far fewer schedule adjustments. We continue to monitor and plan for anticipated weather, including that onset of storm Indigo and to offer additional flexibility for travelers for both Heather in the East and Indigo in the Pacific Northwest as dynamic conditions evolve. We appreciate the added patience as we protect our People in their work to safely serve our customers.“