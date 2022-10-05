NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The same firearm was found during multiple security screenings at a Nashville International Airport checkpoint Monday.

At around 11 a.m., officials say a loaded Glock 9mm handgun was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on bag. Airport police took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

After the interaction with police, the passenger returned to the checkpoint area and officers found the same gun, which was unloaded at that time.

Police once again returned to the checkpoint, interviewed the passenger and ensured he did not have his gun during his third and final screening prior to his flight.

Firearms are prohibited from being in carry-on items but can be transported in checked bags with proper storage and declaration to the airline.

So far in 2022, TSA officers at BNA security have detected 157 firearms at checkpoints. A total of 163 were detected in 2021.

There is no word on if the passenger will be facing any charges related to this incident.