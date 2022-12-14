NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities have released the identity of the woman who died two days after being involved in a two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at Interstate 65.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, on Sunday, Dec. 11, an Oldsmobile Alero crossed into the opposite lane of travel at the I-65 overpass and hit a Hyundai Sonata head-on.

Officials said the front passenger in the Oldsmobile — identified as 28-year-old Francheliz Seda Rivera — was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Even though Rivera was brought to Skyline Medical Center, she died from her injuries on Tuesday, Dec. 13, authorities reported.

Police said there were no signs of impairment for either driver at the scene.