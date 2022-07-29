NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is dead following a crash on I-65 Friday afternoon.

It happened at 1:20 p.m. on I-65 South near Madison.

Police say the 56-year-old driver of a Dodge Journey told officers that a white or silver vehicle attempted to switch into his lane and hit the right front tire of his SUV. The Journey became disabled, while the other vehicle kept going.

At that point, a Jeep Wrangler was driving behind the Journey and attempted to stop but couldn’t before hitting the SUV from behind.

A back seat passenger in the Journey, 76-year-old Phyllas Louise Fone of Salem, Ohio, was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arrival.

The driver and front seat passenger of the minivan, along with the driver of the Jeep, were transported to Skyline with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was no evidence of impairment with either driver.

There is no word on if any charges will be filed.