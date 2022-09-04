NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive.

According to Metro police, a Nissan was traveling northeast on the roadway when a Saturn crossed the double lines, for reasons unknown, and struck the Nissan head-on.

Officials say both occupants of the Nissan were wearing seatbelts and transported to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither occupant in the Saturn was wearing seatbelts, according to Metro police. Both were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the 28-year-old passenger was pronounced dead.

Officials say the 25-year-old driver of the Saturn sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Efforts to notify the passenger’s family are underway.

Metro police say the crash investigation has been given to the District Attorney’s Office for review. No other information was released.