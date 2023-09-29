NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly told a passenger his backpack would cause a “catastrophic event” on a flight out of Nashville.

Herman Ndonue was taken into custody near gate B8 after a witness told officers he said there was a bomb on the plane.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The witness told officers Ndonue said he was “with the 007” and his “target” was at a bar in the concourse, according to an arrest warrant.

Ndonue reportedly told the same person “what was in his backpack will cause a catastrophic event with the Delta flight.” According to court documents, Ndonue then said he was originally from Nigeria and planned to “do something bad” to someone aboard the Delta flight.

Officers determined Ndonue was intoxicated and found receipts from the bar at the same time the witness reported the incident.

According to the arrest report, Ndonue was taken into custody for public intoxication and his bag was checked for any explosives. Once it was determined there was no explosive, Ndonue was charged with filing a false report of a potential bombing to another passenger, causing that person to fear bodily injury and interrupting airport business flow while knowing the report to be false. His bond was set at $26,000.