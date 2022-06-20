NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a special time of year for April Harrington, President of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Nashville Chapter.

“When it comes to Pride Month, I think it’s very important that we focus on the fact that these are people who had always been told no, who have always been kept in the dark, and we’re at a place now where they can be seen,” said Harrington.

Seen and supported, especially in a red-hot real estate market. A first-of-its-kind partnership between Greater Nashville Realtors and the Nashville Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is now in effect.

“We want to support that community, as we always do, but highlight that this month,” said Jarron Springer, CEO of Greater Nashville Realtors. “To recognize that the LGBTQ+ community feels comfortable in that process, that there’s no discrimination against them in homeownership process, and that our realtors are there to support them.”

One of those ways is the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance online resource. The site is dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on their path towards homeownership through conferences, educational material, and networking.

“Even though legislation has changed and things have become easier and resources have become more available, it’s our job and our responsibility to get those resources out to the community and help support them and create generational wealth for everybody,” said Harrington.

The site is free for consumers. There is a membership fee for professionals/