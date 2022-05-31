NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two local animal-oriented organizations have partnered to improve the quality of life for pets and pet owners in the Middle Tennessee area. Pet Community Center (PCC) and Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) have joined forces to provide free microchips for the furry friends of the Nashville area.

Both organizations share a mission of providing animal welfare services, humane education and advancing the meaningful bond between people and their pets. The groups have combined forces to provide microchipping services at no cost to PCC clients.

That original initiative chipped 443 pets in the community — 116 dogs and 327 cats — for free. The organizations called it “a phenomenal success.”

The organizations now want to expand that service to more than just PCC families.

“Being able to provide our clients with no-cost microchips is a meaningful step toward ensuring that lost pets can be successfully reunited with owners,” said PCC President and CEO Amy Waller. “In addition, this important partnership furthers our goal to ensure pets stay happy, healthy, and in homes with people who love them. We are so grateful to Friends of MACC for their support in helping us fulfill this crucial mission and serve the people and pets of our community.”

Gloria and her pet, Sweet Pea, whose microchip was covered by PCC (Courtesy: Pet Community Center)

Microchipping your pets serves a dual purpose, according to the organizations: it provides a valuable, proven means of helping bring lost and missing pets home and also ensures that missing pets don’t inadvertently wind up in shelters.

“Microchips are an easy, effective way to ensure lost pets can be quickly reunited with their families, and they also significantly reduce the number of pets entering shelters, which alleviates overcrowding and frees up resources for more emergent needs,” said Brandon Dyce, board chair for Friends of MACC.

For more information, please visit www.petcommunitycenter.org

“Our partnership with Pet Community Center is truly lifesaving for animals in our community, and we are grateful to partner with such an incredible agency that shares the same focus as we do – building meaningful bonds between pets and people.”