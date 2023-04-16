NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville International Airport (BNA) reportedly evacuated a number of people so they could get some fresh air following an incident inside one of the concourses.
BNA said the concourse was evacuated shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 because of “the presence of a noxious odor.”
Meanwhile, the Nashville Fire Department told News 2 that personnel were responding to Concourse C due to “something airborne causing breathing problems.”
According to BNA, the fire department conducted air quality testing and determined there were no air contaminants.
Fire officials said they do not have any patients at this time.
As of 4:35 p.m., BNA said Concourse C has reopened, but officials will continue to monitor the situation.
In addition, the FAA issued a ground stop to help the airport return to normal operations safely. However, at 4:50 p.m., BNA announced the ground stop has been lifted and flights are resuming.
Meanwhile, travelers are encouraged to check with the airlines about the flight status for arrivals and departures.
There is still no word on the cause of the incident.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
